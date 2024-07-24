Touché Amoré Announce New Album Spiral In A Straight Line Feat. Julien Baker & Lou Barlow

LA post-hardcore favorites Touché Amoré have announced their first new album in four years. Following 2020’s Lament, Spiral In A Straight Line is set for release in October and features guest spots from Lou Barlow (Dinosaur Jr., Sebadoh, the Folk Implosion) and Julien Baker, whom you might remember joined Touché onstage last December in Los Angeles for a performance of “Reminders” (on which she also sang-shouted backup).

Produced by Ross Robinson (Korn, Slipknot, Glassjaw, At The Drive-In), Spiral In A Straight Line also features lead single “Nobody’s,” which is available to stream today.

Opening up about “Nobody’s,” frontman Jeremy Bolm says: “’Nobody’s’ is the opening track on our upcoming album Spiral In A Straight Line. In just a handful of lyrics, it gives the broad strokes of the album. A song and record about forward movement while everything around you becomes destabilized.”

Check out “Nobody’s” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Nobody’s”

02 “Disasters”

03 “Hal Ashby”

04 “Force Of Habit”

05 “Mezzanine”

06 “Altitude”

07 “This Routine”

08 “Finalist”

09 “Subversion (Brand New Love)” (Feat. Lou Barlow)

10 “The Glue”

11 “Goodbye For Now” (Feat. Julien Baker)

TOUR DATES:

09/26 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life 2024

10/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent

10/11 – San Diego, CA @ The Cashbah

10/12 – Fresno, CA @ Strummers

10/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

10/15 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

10/16 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

10/17 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/19 – Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/22 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

10/23 – Detroit, MI @ Tangent

10/25 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

10/26 – Gainesville, FL @ Vivid (The Fest)

10/27 – Gainesville, FL @ Bo Diddley Plaza (The Fest)

10/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)

10/29 – Durham, NC @ The Fruit

10/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

11/01 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

11/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/03 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

Spiral In A Straight Line is out 10/11. Pre-order it here.