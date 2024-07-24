Touché Amoré Announce New Album Spiral In A Straight Line Feat. Julien Baker & Lou Barlow
LA post-hardcore favorites Touché Amoré have announced their first new album in four years. Following 2020’s Lament, Spiral In A Straight Line is set for release in October and features guest spots from Lou Barlow (Dinosaur Jr., Sebadoh, the Folk Implosion) and Julien Baker, whom you might remember joined Touché onstage last December in Los Angeles for a performance of “Reminders” (on which she also sang-shouted backup).
Produced by Ross Robinson (Korn, Slipknot, Glassjaw, At The Drive-In), Spiral In A Straight Line also features lead single “Nobody’s,” which is available to stream today.
Opening up about “Nobody’s,” frontman Jeremy Bolm says: “’Nobody’s’ is the opening track on our upcoming album Spiral In A Straight Line. In just a handful of lyrics, it gives the broad strokes of the album. A song and record about forward movement while everything around you becomes destabilized.”
Check out “Nobody’s” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Nobody’s”
02 “Disasters”
03 “Hal Ashby”
04 “Force Of Habit”
05 “Mezzanine”
06 “Altitude”
07 “This Routine”
08 “Finalist”
09 “Subversion (Brand New Love)” (Feat. Lou Barlow)
10 “The Glue”
11 “Goodbye For Now” (Feat. Julien Baker)
TOUR DATES:
09/26 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life 2024
10/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent
10/11 – San Diego, CA @ The Cashbah
10/12 – Fresno, CA @ Strummers
10/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock
10/15 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
10/16 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
10/17 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/19 – Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
10/22 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
10/23 – Detroit, MI @ Tangent
10/25 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern
10/26 – Gainesville, FL @ Vivid (The Fest)
10/27 – Gainesville, FL @ Bo Diddley Plaza (The Fest)
10/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)
10/29 – Durham, NC @ The Fruit
10/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
11/01 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
11/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/03 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
Spiral In A Straight Line is out 10/11. Pre-order it here.