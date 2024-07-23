In June, London’s Naima Bock announced her follow-up to 2022’s Giant Palm. Titled Below A Massive Dark Land, the new project has two lead singles, “Kaley” and “Further Away,” and now we’re getting another album preview called “Gentle,” which comes with a video directed by Ellie Wintour and Sophie Lincoln.

“I’ve lived with this song for a couple of years,” Bock says of “Gentle” and its video. “It’s a kind of copy and paste of different sections of my life, each verse is a different version of myself or situation I was in. None of them link in reality, but they fit together in this song, which leaves me with a sense of union and satisfaction. I would like to allow for the listener to take the lyrics in whatever way is relevant to them. I can say it’s my favourite song to play and one of my favourite songs that I’ve written. It means a lot to me.”

Its directors add:

Our jumping off point for the video began with the lyrics ‘You want me to be gentle, fragile, you want me to stay young. I pray that I stay gentle, fragile, I pray that I stay.’ We developed Naima a character playing on femininity as facade, but also her sense of easygoing style. In using two-dimensional substitutes for three-dimensional objects – mixing worlds of the real and make-believe – we tried to play on the song’s themes of expectation, assigned roles, and conformity.

Watch and listen to “Gentle” below.

TOUR DATES:

08/15 – St. Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock +

08/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Barnsdall Gallery Theatre ^

08/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA

08/24 – Ojai, CA @ Greater Goods

09/05 – Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex

09/09 – Portland, OR @ Music Millennium (instore)

09/13 – Walla Walla, WA @ Billsville West

09/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Rabbit Box

10/21 – Boston, MA @ Warehouse X1

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church Side Chapel

10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

10/26 – Washington, DC @ Rhizome

11/06 – London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church +

11/07 – Bristol, UK @ Jam Jar *

11/08 – Liverpool, UK @ Leaf *

11/09 – Newcastle, UK @ Cumberland Arms *

11/10 – Glasgow, UK @ McChuills *

11/12 – Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club *

11/13 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute *

11/14 – Cambridge, UK @ Storey’s Field Centre *

11/16 – Falmouth, UK @ The Cornish Bank *

11/17 – Frome, UK @ The Tree House *

11/18 – Exeter, UK @ Cavern Club *

11/20 – Ipswich, UK @ St Stephens Church *

11/21 – London, UK @ The Ivy House *

12/03 – Lille, FR @ L ‘Aéronef *

12/04 – Brugge, BE @ Cactus Café *

12/06 – Haldern, DE @ Pop Bar *

12/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Nachstasyl *

12/08 – Berlin, DE @ Neu Zunkunft *

12/10 – Cologne, DE @ Subway *

12/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *

12/12 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique *

12/13 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire *

^ Supporting Angelo De Augustine

* Full band show

+ Duo with Oliver Hamilton

Below A Massive Dark Land is out 9/27 via Sub Pop.