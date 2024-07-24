Last we heard from Sunflower Bean, the psych-sludge group had released 2022’s Headful Of Sugar, which was home to singles like “I Don’t Have Control Sometimes,” “Roll The Dice,” and “Who Put You Up To This?” Now, exciting news: Sunflower Bean are back with a new back-to-basics EP titled Shake, which is their first self-produced and self-recorded project ever. Along with the news is the title track, now streaming.

“SHAKE was inspired by our first years as a DIY band, the spirit that birthed us and gave us the chance to have this enduring journey together,” Sunflower Bean share in a statement. “We wrote, recorded, engineered, and produced these songs so nothing was filtered through anyone else’s idea of us. We always felt like rock and roll was a feeling, not a sound. But sometimes there is no subverting it or explaining it. We’re now offering it exactly as it occurred to us.”

Listen to “Shake” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Shake”

02 “Lucky Number”

03 “Teach Me To Be Bad”

04 “Serial Killer”

05 “Angelica”

TOUR DATES:

10/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

10/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

10/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

11/16 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

The Shake EP is out 9/27 via Lucky Number. Pre-order it here.