For the past several months, Sunflower Bean have been rolling out their new album Headful Of Sugar. So far we’ve heard a few songs from it, including “I Don’t Have Control Sometimes,” “Roll The Dice,” and “Who Put You Up To This?” The album finally arrives tomorrow, but first the trio are back with one more preview.

Sunflower Bean’s latest is called “In Flight.” This one is led by Nick Kivlen. “This song is a romantic vision of meeting a lover, running away together, and entering a dangerous new world,” Kivlen said. “It’s less safe but also less suffocating. The video follows me through a series of twilight zone-style mishaps as I search to be seen or understood. Things only improve when I finally find like-minded people. Is it a dream? Is it the multiverse? It’s for the viewer to decide.”

Check it out below.

Headful Of Sugar is out 5/6 on Mom + Pop.