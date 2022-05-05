Sunflower Bean – “In Flight”

Driely S

New Music May 5, 2022 2:39 PM By Ryan Leas
0

Sunflower Bean – “In Flight”

Driely S

New Music May 5, 2022 2:39 PM By Ryan Leas
0

For the past several months, Sunflower Bean have been rolling out their new album Headful Of Sugar. So far we’ve heard a few songs from it, including “I Don’t Have Control Sometimes,” “Roll The Dice,” and “Who Put You Up To This?” The album finally arrives tomorrow, but first the trio are back with one more preview.

Sunflower Bean’s latest is called “In Flight.” This one is led by Nick Kivlen. “This song is a romantic vision of meeting a lover, running away together, and entering a dangerous new world,” Kivlen said. “It’s less safe but also less suffocating. The video follows me through a series of twilight zone-style mishaps as I search to be seen or understood. Things only improve when I finally find like-minded people. Is it a dream? Is it the multiverse? It’s for the viewer to decide.”

Check it out below.

Headful Of Sugar is out 5/6 on Mom + Pop.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli’s First Black Star Album In 24 Years Is Out Now

2 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Appears To Be A Double Album

2 days ago 0

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Explains Why His Brother Will Quit The Band

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Puff Daddy’s “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” (Feat. Mase)

3 days ago 0

Watch Lana Del Rey Join Nikki Lane At Stagecoach

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest