Sunflower Bean have been gearing up for a new chapter since last fall’s release of “Baby Don’t Cry.” Since then, they announced their new album, Headful Of Sugar, and we’ve heard singles “Who Put You Up To This?” and “Roll The Dice.” Today, Sunflower Bean are back with another new song, “I Don’t Have Control Sometimes.”

Led by punchy percussion, jangly guitar, and Julia Cumming’s breathy vocals, “I Don’t Have Control Sometimes” reflects a period of instability in the singer’s life — followed by a breaking point — that ultimately informed the entirety of Headful Of Sugar. Cumming isn’t sorry, though — the track’s cheery tone revels in the moment as opposed to atoning.

Below, watch the music video, directed by Charlotte Ercoli aka Charles.

Headful Of Sugar is out 5/6 on Mom + Pop.

