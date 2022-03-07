Sunflower Bean launched a new era with last fall’s “Baby Don’t Cry,” and they announced their new album Headful Of Sugar last month when they shared opening track “Who Put You Up To This?” Today we hear a third song from the new album, “Roll The Dice.”

This new one is a hazy rock song with some psychedelic electronic elements and lots of heavy bass blasts; it reminds me of Yves Tumor, Nothing, and Spirit Of The Beehive, but slicker than those comparison points imply. “Nothing in this life is really free!” the group sings to kick off the track. “I want to roll the dice again and again my friend/ Faith is child’s play, chance is my religion.” In a press release, Sunflower Bean say the song is about how many adults now need a side hustle to secure their futures: “Almost everyone we know struggles with money. The traditional routes towards success and stability in America have severely narrowed. The only way to get ahead is to take big risks and roll the dice.”

Below, watch director Josefine Cardoni’s “Roll The Dice” video, a continuation of the story from “Who Put You Up To This?”

Headful Of Sugar is out 5/6 on Mom + Pop.