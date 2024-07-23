Chris Brown Sued For $50 Million Over Alleged Assault Of Concertgoers

Chris Brown has been hit with another lawsuit. The R&B singer — who has a long history of violent behavior — is being sued along with Dallas rapper Yella Beezy, Live Nation, and more, for allegedly attacking four men at his concert at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas last Friday July 20.

The suit was filed on Monday and seeks $50 million in damages for monetary losses, pain and suffering, disfigurement, mental anguish, and past, present, and future medical expenses. It names Brown, Markies ‘Yella Beezy’ Conway, UK rapper Sinko Ceej, Omololu “Hood Boss” Akinlolu, Live Nation Worldwide, Inc., and Live Nation Marketing, Inc.

The crew allegedly attacked Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush, and Damarcus Powell by “throwing chairs at them and repeatedly kicking, stomping, and beating them.” The event was presented and marketed by Live Nation.

According to the four men, at the second night of Brown’s 11:11 Tour at Dickies Arena they were invited to Brown’s VIP area backstage along with about 40 women. Brown told the women to turn in their phones before entering a room with his entourage. The victims were about to leave after a half hour of waiting for Brown when he returned and Bush shook his hand and congratulated him on the performance. A legal document say Bush told Brown, “Good show; it’s been a while, but I’m glad to see you are doing well. It’s been a long time since I have seen you.” Brown allegedly replied, “Hey, yeah, it has been, and I appreciate it.”

The four were about to exit when someone from Brown’s entourage shouted to Brown, “Man, you don’t remember you two were beefing?” Then, Brown allegedly told his entourage to attack them. They suffered severe injuries to their heads, necks, shoulders, and backs and are still receiving medical treatment.

The Fort Worth Police Department told NBC 5 that Brown was not arrested.