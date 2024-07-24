It could be a couple of weeks before the Democratic Party formally announces its nominee for the 2024 presidential election, but all signs are pointing to Kamala Harris right now. Following an endorsement (?) from Charli XCX, CNN tried to comprehend the Vice President’s campaign’s embrace of Brat-themed memes, and other major broadcast news outlets also have some thoughts.

Greg Gutfeld, panelist and co-host of Fox News’ The Five, seems pretty adamant that Harris’ Brat Summer will backfire: “I don’t know how these memes actually help her because they speak to the truth that she’s an unserious person,” he said in a recent episode. His co-host Jessica Tarlov argued that “awkwardness is an asset on the internet,” telling Gutfeld that he just doesn’t “understand the essence of Brat Summer.” Over on MSNBC, Rachel Maddow tried her best to give a bit of an explainer: “To be totally honest with you, I’m not totally sure what [‘brat’] means, but the internet knows.”

And, of course, late-night shows have been eating all of this up. Last night’s episode of The Tonight Show included a montage of anchors and correspondents across Fox News, CNN, CBS, and more trying to understand the adjectival “brat.” Meanwhile, Stephen Colbert declared himself “brat” by doing the viral “Apple” dance on air, which Charli reshared on TikTok. New York City Mayor Eric Adams was asked to weigh in as well.

Brat Summer was fun while it lasted. But memes aside, after President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race July 21, Harris’ campaign raised a record-setting $81 million in 24 hours. Catch up on Brat in the news below.

Greg Gutfeld: “Do you really want brats to run this country? They already do enough damage” Jessica Tarlov: “You don’t understand the essence of brat summer” pic.twitter.com/t8ycQJDboT — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) July 23, 2024

WATCH: @MaddowBlog explains why Kamala is brat on @MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/jmmaIvnTZP — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) July 23, 2024

VP Harris’ presidential campaign has been bolstered by an unexpected group of supporters: Charli XCX fans. https://t.co/oLLRFvs1Rp pic.twitter.com/eomJZBPpK7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 23, 2024

Brat Summer 🤝 Summer of Possibility pic.twitter.com/3dhGRhjrb8 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) July 23, 2024