Last month we learned about Silver Patron Saints: The Songs Of Jesse Malin, a new tribute album featuring Bruce Springsteen, Spoon, the Hold Steady, Dinosaur Jr., and more. Today we get to see the full tracklist and hear Billie Joe Armstrong’s contribution.

Armstrong has covered “Black Haired Girl” from 2007’s Glitter In The Gutter. The Green Day leader shared this statement:

Jesse is a dear friend to me… I love his songwriting. He is all heart…His passion is endless. We send each other YouTube videos (mostly old Ramones clips and New York Dolls). Every time I’m in New York he goes out of his way to make me, my friends and my family feel at home. He’s always down for a laugh or a shoulder to cry on. Jesse, we love you and we’d do anything for you.

In addition to Armstrong’s Malin cover, Green Day just released a video for “Corvette Summer” featuring Hannibal Buress and Mark Hamill. Check out both of those below, where you’ll also find the Silver Patron Saints tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

1 “Prisoners Of Paradise” (Bleachers)

2 “Oh Sheena” (Counting Crows)

3 “She Don’t Love Me Now” (Bruce Springsteen)

4 “Black Haired Girl” (Billie Joe Armstrong)

5 “Brooklyn” (Dinosaur Jr.)

6 “About You” (Frank Turner)

7 “Turn Up The Mains” (Alison Mosshart, Wayne Kramer, Tom Morello, Steven Van Zandt, Mike Watt & Joey C.)

8 “Room 13” (Lucinda Williams and Elvis Costello)

9 “Don’t Let Them Take You Down (Beautiful Day)” (The Wallflowers)

10 “The Way We Used To Roll (Spoon)

11 “Shane” (Rocky O’Riordan)

12 “In The Modern World” (Butch Walker)

13 “High Lonesome” (Susanna Hoffs)

14 “Greener Pastures” (Graham Parker)

15 “Meet Me At The End of the World” (Alejandro Escovedo)

16 “Death Star” (The Hold Steady)

17 “Riding On The Subway” (Tommy Stinson and Ruby Stinson)

18 “St. Mark’s Sunset” (The Walker Roaders)

19 “Dead On” (Ian Hunter)

20 “Almost Grown” (Danny Clinch and Christopher Thorn with Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country)

21 “Shining Down” (Aaron Lee Tasjan)

22 “When You’re Young” (Low Cut Connie)

23 “All The Way From Moscow” (Willie Nile)

24 “No Way Out” (Rancid)

25 “You Know It’s Dark When Atheists Start To Pray” (Gogol Bordello)

26 “God Is Dead” (Agnostic Front)

27 “Frankie” (Murphy’s Law)

Silver Patron Saints: The Songs Of Jesse Malin is out 9/20 via Glassnote.