Jane’s Addiction Release First New Song With Original Lineup Since Ritual de lo Habitual

Two months ago in London, the original Jane’s Addiction lineup of Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro, Eric Avery, and Stephen Perkins got together onstage for the first time in over a decade and debuted a new song, “Imminent Redemption.” Today, the studio version of that song is out. Because Avery was replaced by Chris Chaney on the Jane’s albums from 2003 and 2011, it’s the classic lineup’s first new release since 1990’s Ritual De Lo Habitual. (The 2009 NINJA tour sampler, recorded with Avery, included two re-recorded songs from the 1987 live album Jane’s Addiction that had never been released in studio form, but that doesn’t really qualify as new music.)

“It is different this time,” the band says in a press release. “To have everyone back together, releasing new music. It’s time. Welcome to the next chapter of Jane’s Addiction. ‘Imminent Redemption’ is only the beginning.” Listen below.

Jane’s Addiction’s longtime creative contributor Casey Niccoli recently wrote about being erased from the band’s history. One way to achieve imminent redemption would be for Farrell to start acknowledging her contributions again.