News May 23, 2024 10:37 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Watch Jane’s Addiction’s Classic Lineup Reunite And Debut New Song “Imminent Redemption” In London

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

News May 23, 2024 10:37 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In 2022 Jane’s Addiction reunited with co-founding bassist Eric Avery, who’d left the band in 2010. But guitarist Dave Navarro sat out those shows as he battled long COVID. (Troy Van Leeuwen and then later Josh Klinghoffer filled in.) Tonight, at an intimate show at London’s Bush Hall, Navarro was back in action, marking Jane’s Addiction’s first show with their classic lineup in over 14 years.

Last year the band debuted “True Love,” their first new song in a decade, and tonight’s setlist included another new one, “Imminent Redemption.” They also opened with “Kettle Whistle,” their first time performing it with Navarro since 2001.

The band’s Perry Farrell and Stephen Perkins have been busy with Porno For Pyros, who went on a reunion and farewell tour and released their final songs. Meanwhile, Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza, the 3-part docuseries about the Chicago festival conceived by Farrell, premiered on Paramount+ this week. The group also recently unearthed the sculpture from the cover of their 1990 album Ritual De Lo Habitual.

Watch their performance of “Imminent Redemption” below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dan Cleary (@dancleary79)

