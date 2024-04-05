Hear Porno For Pyros’ Farewell Single “Fingernail”

In November Porno For Pyros shared “Agua,” their first new song in 26 years, followed by “Little Me” in February. The Los Angeles alternative rock band just wrapped up a farewell tour, and now they’re saying goodbye with “Fingernail.”

The track was “supposed to come before the tour, we tried, but even the best laid plans don’t always work out,” Porno For Pyros wrote earlier this week. Along with “Little Me” and “Agua,” “Fingernail” is a song from the ’90s that the reunited band has newly recorded. It was produced with Robert Adam Stevenson. “The moment the melody touched the words I knew it would be a special song. But I was too immature to understand the essence fully,” vocalist Perry Farrell said about the track. “There is no pain in the cutting of our hair, eyelashes or a fingernail, because they are dead, although the world at every instant is renewed. The death invested within us is pushed out, and the soul is again restored.”

Drummer Stephen Perkins added, “’Fingernail’ is a true marriage of story meets storytelling in twisted harmony.” Guitarist Peter DiStefano chimed in, “’Fingernail’ to me is the art of patience while in recovery.”

“Decades of growing,” bassist Martyn LeNoble stated. “Happiness, heartbreak, tension, loss and joy… growing pains. In this case it took almost 30 years for this song to slowly grow into what it is now. And, the way the song ends… I love redemption songs. I’d say we ended it well Perry, Peter and Stephen.”

Hear it below.