Porno For Pyros Release “Agua,” First New Song In 26 Years

Porno For Pyros are preparing to finish up their reunion tour, which is also a farewell tour. The ’90s alt-rockers previously postponed this fall’s dates to work on new music, which they’ve been teasing since last year. Now, the band — Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, and Peter DiStefano — is back with a new song.

“Agua” is their first new music since 1997’s “Hard Charger” from the Private Parts soundtrack. It was originally written for the band’s second album Good God’s Urge and they actually shared a demo of it back in 2014. “Agua” comes from an EP that will be out in 2024.

“Now we’re here, and that same heart, that same desire to make music together, has returned,” frontman Perry Farrell said in a statement. “Getting together with these guys has been some of the most fun, the happiest times in my life.”

“The people who live here on the West Coast have a beautiful love and passion for the Pacific Ocean,” he added about “Agua.” “The ocean doesn’t look right, doesn’t feel right, doesn’t surf right. You go and swim in it, and you get the creeps. The sunsets are different. We are really, really screwing it up. We have to do something about it. I wanted to bring attention to it through the best megaphone that I know, which is music.” The song comes with an announcement that Porno for Pyros have formed a partnership with the ocean non-profit the Surfrider Foundation, details about which will be revealed soon.

Listen to “Agua” below.

TOUR DATES:

2/13 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory Orange County

2/15 San Diego, CA – Observatory San Diego

2/17 Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater

2/18 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

2/21 Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen

2/22 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

2/24 Omaha, NE – Astro Theatre

2/26 Chicago, IL – Salt Shed*

2/27 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

2/29 Toronto, ON – HISTORY

3/02 Philadelphia, PA – Parx Casino

3/03 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

3/05 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

3/07 Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

3/08 New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

3/10 Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater