Porno For Pyros Recording First New Music In 25 Years

The Porno For Pyros reunion is moving on from the stage to the studio. According to an Instagram post from guitarist Peter DiStefano, the band is writing and recording their first new music since 1997.

After reuniting for a Lollapalooza webcast at the peak of the COVID livestream era, P4P made a surprise return to the stage three months ago at the Florida music festival Welcome To Rockville, filling in for Perry Farrell’s main band Jane’s Addiction due to Jane’s guitarist Dave Navarro suffering from Long COVID. They’ve since played more shows, including another fill-in for Jane’s at Lolla, where Billy Corgan joined them to cover Led Zeppelin.

Now comes DiStefano’s photo of himself and Farrell with the simple caption “@pornoforpyros writing and recording new music.” I don’t know when it’s coming out, but we’ll be sure to let you know when it does. (For some reason people tend to click on posts with the word “porno” in the headline.)

