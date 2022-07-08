Porno For Pyros, the short-lived Jane’s Addiction offshoot featuring Perry Farrell and Stephen Perkins, are in the midst of a reunion 25 years after their 1997 breakup. A version of the band subbed in for Jane’s at the Welcome To Rockville festival in May due to Jane’s guitarist Dave Navarro’s battle with long COVID, but Mike Gryciuk was behind the drum kit for that gig. The first official reunion show, and the first one with Perkins, took place Thursday night at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles ahead of appearances at Lollapalooza and a Lolla aftershow later this month.

At the Belasco, P4P played a couple songs that didn’t make it into the set at Rockville, “Wishing Well” and “Cursed Male.” Check out footage of both songs below along with bonus footage of “Bad Shit,” Jane’s Addiction’s “1%” with Guns N’ Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke, “Cursed Female,” and “Tahitian Moon.”