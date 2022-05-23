Porno For Pyros reunited for their first full set in 24 years at Welcome To Rockville on Sunday night. They were a last-minute replacement for Jane’s Addiction, who had to drop out of the festival due to Dave Navarro’s “long bout with COVID,” as Perry Farrell wrote in a statement announcing the fill-in. The lineup for the night was Farrell with Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefeno, and Mike Watt.

The ’90s post-Jane’s Addiction group reunited a couple times over the last few years, most recently in 2020 for two songs during a Lollapalooza webcast, but they haven’t performed a full show together since 1998.

“We’ll play some Jane’s songs for you as well, but for now let’s recall: My boat’s capsized it’s gonna sink to the bottom. I can see the lights on the shore…,” Farrell wrote in his announcement.

The set went on as planned despite multiple weather-related cancelations at the festival throughout the weekend.

Check out videos from the show below.

