Watch Porno For Pyros Reunite At Welcome To Rockville

twitter.com/selenafragassi

News May 22, 2022 9:08 PM By James Rettig
0

Watch Porno For Pyros Reunite At Welcome To Rockville

twitter.com/selenafragassi

News May 22, 2022 9:08 PM By James Rettig
0

Porno For Pyros reunited for their first full set in 24 years at Welcome To Rockville on Sunday night. They were a last-minute replacement for Jane’s Addiction, who had to drop out of the festival due to Dave Navarro’s “long bout with COVID,” as Perry Farrell wrote in a statement announcing the fill-in. The lineup for the night was Farrell with Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefeno, and Mike Watt.

The ’90s post-Jane’s Addiction group reunited a couple times over the last few years, most recently in 2020 for two songs during a Lollapalooza webcast, but they haven’t performed a full show together since 1998.

“We’ll play some Jane’s songs for you as well, but for now let’s recall: My boat’s capsized it’s gonna sink to the bottom. I can see the lights on the shore…,” Farrell wrote in his announcement.

The set went on as planned despite multiple weather-related cancelations at the festival throughout the weekend.

Check out videos from the show below.

https://twitter.com/rawdawg_069/status/1528518508497215488

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Will Play First Concert In 24 Years At Welcome To Rockville

5 days ago 0

Japanese Breakfast’s SNL Promo Has The Cast Roasting Natasha Lyonne’s “Sandpaper” Voice

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Elton John’s “Candle In The Wind 1997”

3 days ago 0

The Dove Cameron Renaissance Is Upon Us

7 days ago 0

Man Arrested For Shooting A Hole In Johnny Cash Water Tower So It Looks Like He’s Peeing

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest