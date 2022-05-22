Welcome To Rockville Cancels Guns N’ Roses, Korn, & More Sets Due To Thunderstorms

Welcome To Rockville has been plagued by bad weather over the last couple days. Unexpected storms have forced organizers for the festival — which is located in Daytona Beach, FL — to cancel headlining sets by Guns N’ Roses and Korn, as well as performances from Bush, Shinedown, Rise Against, and more. (Megadeth, who were supposed to perform on Friday, also dropped out due to travel delays from Canada.)

As The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports, fans had to take shelter in the Daytona International Speedway grandstand or in their cars as severe thunderstorms with lightning and hail rolled through the area on both Friday and Saturday.

“Unfortunately, there is another storm headed our way so we regretfully will be canceling the rest of the show tonight,” read one of the many delay- and cancelation-related posts on the festival’s official Facebook page, some of which have since been deleted. “We are as heartbroken as you are that today’s inclement weather has disrupted our plans, but ultimately the safety of our fans, artists, staff and vendors are of the upmost importance.”

Inclement weather for Sunday’s sets — which is supposed to include a Porno For Pyros reunion and a Nine Inch Nails headlining set — is still possible. On Sunday afternoon, Welcome To Rockville posted a message that read in part: “Thank you for your passion and support of Rockville! The weather the past two days has been rough. We greatly appreciate your cooperation in evacuating and want to reiterate that if weather does come into play again today, and if we are forced to evacuate, it is imperative that you listen to the direction we provide and evacuate immediately.”

Disgruntled attendees are making their complaints known via social media, including mentions of how the evacuations were poorly organized. Also of note is that the Welcome To Rockville’s cancelation policy states that “no refunds or exchanges will be given for inclement or severe weather that necessitates an evacuation, delay or cancelation in part or whole of the event.”

“Tonight’s cancelation at Welcome to Rockville was a massive disappointment,” Slash tweeted on Saturday night after the Guns N’ Roses set was called off. “We were really looking forward to the show. But the weather had other ideas. We sympathize with all you guys who got rained out along with us, it fucking sucks. Another time, sooner than later!”

Welcome to #Rockville in a nutshell the past 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/33hUuh4uDb — tyler. (@tylermaillet) May 21, 2022