Porno For Pyros Will Play First Concert In 24 Years At Welcome To Rockville

Porno For Pyros will play their first full concert in 24 years this weekend at Welcome To Rockville, a festival that takes place in Daytona Beach, FL. They’re a last-minute replacement for Jane’s Addiction, who were scheduled to headline the event on Sunday night but are no longer able to due to Dave Navarro’s “long bout with COVID,” as Perry Farrell said in a statement. Naturally, it’s pretty easy to swap one Farrell-led project for another. The Porno For Pyros lineup will include Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefeno, and Mike Watt.

“The gang and the government are no different. That makes me 1%. Rockville, although we are blue that Jane’s cannot be with you at this time due to Dave’s long bout with COVID, I am still coming to Daytona,” Farrell said in that statement. “We’ll play some Jane’s songs for you as well, but for now let’s recall: My boat’s capsized it’s gonna sink to the bottom. I can see the lights on the shore…”

The ’90s post-Jane’s Addiction group has reunited a few times over the last few years, most recently for two songs during a 2020 Lollapalooza webcast. But they haven’t performed a full show together since 1998, per setlist.fm.