Dave Navarro Has Been Sick Since December With Long COVID

When Jane’s Addiction were forced to pull out of their set at Daytona Beach’s Welcome To Rockville festival, occasioning a special reunion performance by Porno For Pyros — the long-dormant band featuring Jane’s singer Perry Farrell and drummer Stephen Perkins — Farrell said the change was due to Jane’s guitarist Dave Navarro’s “long bout with COVID.” In a since-deleted Instagram post, Navarro has elaborated on the situation, confirming that he has been suffering from “long haul COVID,” a continued experience of severe symptoms lasting for months after infection with the virus.

“So yeah, I’m one of the ones who came down with the ‘long haul covid,'” Navarro wrote. His message continued:

Been sick since December and supposedly will be back to my old self in… nobody knows how long. If there are any of you who are still suffering long after your negative results, I’m just saying you aren’t alone. The fatigue and isolation is pretty awful but try to spend your time with the ones you love and stay creative. That’s how I’m trying to get through this thing. Also lots of spiritual practices, meditation and yoga have been very helpful. I’ll be okay, just don’t know when. Anyway, thanks for listening and don’t worry about me. All indicators are pointing to a full recovery at some point. There’s really no more to say on the matter so I’d appreciate not receiving a bunch of DMs or texts. Not out of disrespect for you guys, I’m just so tired of talking about this, I’m sure you can imagine.

Jane’s Addiction are scheduled to open for Smashing Pumpkins on tour in October and November. Hopefully Navarro is healthy and ready to go long before then.