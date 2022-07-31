Watch Reunited Porno For Pyros Play Three Deep Cuts For The First Time In Over 25 Years

Back in May, Porno For Pyros reunited for their first shows since their breakup in 1997. The band — which is fronted by Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction — have booked a whole lot more reunion shows since then, partially because Jane’s Addiction seems to be out of commission for the time being due to Dave Navarro’s complications with long COVID.

Because they haven’t performed in over two decades, the band has been bringing some songs to the stage for the first time in a long while. A few weeks ago, we posted about them playing tracks like “Wishing Well” and “Cursed Male” for the first time in 25 years. Last night during a Lollapalooza aftershow at Metro in Chicago, the band broke out some deep cuts for the first time on their reunion tour. Watch some video of them performing “Orgasm,” “Dogs Rule The Night,” and “Bali Eyes” below.

Porno For Pyros is performing at Lollapalooza proper on Sunday evening.