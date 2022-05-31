Porno For Pyros Announce Another Reunion Show

News May 31, 2022 5:43 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Earlier in May, Porno For Pyros reunited for their first full set in 24 years at Welcome To Rockville. The reunion must have gone pretty well despite being held under less-than-desirable circumstances (PFP were a last-minute replacement for Jane’s Addiction, who had to drop out of the fest due to Dave Navarro’s “long bout with COVID”). Now, Porno For Pyros have announced another show in Chicago following Lollapalooza.

Posting the news to social media, the Perry Farrell-fronted group is set to play at Metro Chicago on July 30 with Crawlers for an official Lolla aftershow. Ticket info is here.

The ’90s post-Jane’s Addiction group have reunited a couple times over the past few years, most recently in 2020 for two songs during a Lollapalooza webcast. But they hadn’t performed a full show together since 1998. The Welcome To Rockville reunion lineup included Peter DiStefeno and Mike Watt alongside Farrell. Drummer Stephen Perkins apparently rehearsed with the band, but didn’t participate in the fest. Maybe he’ll be on hand for the group’s Chicago date?

