Watch Porno For Pyros & Billy Corgan Cover Led Zeppelin At Lollapalooza

News August 1, 2022 9:22 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Watch Porno For Pyros & Billy Corgan Cover Led Zeppelin At Lollapalooza

News August 1, 2022 9:22 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Porno For Pyros’ reunion made its way to lead singer Perry Farrell’s Lollapalooza event in Chicago Sunday following Saturday night’s big aftershow at the Metro. For the big festival gig, P4P brought out Chicago native Billy Corgan, whose Smashing Pumpkins are scheduled to tour with Farrell’s other band Jane’s Addiction this fall. With Corgan adding guitar power to the mix, they covered Led Zeppelin’s timeless, infinitely sampled “When The Levee Breaks.” Below, watch fan-shot video of the song or skip ahead to 37:30 in the professional footage of the full set.

I am not sure how a Led Zeppelin track that originated as a Delta blues song qualifies as “a proper Chicago song,” but I guess anything Corgan does is properly Chicagoan.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Huge Video Screen Falls Onto Dancers During Performance From Hong Kong Boy Band, Authorities Investigating

3 days ago 0

Looks Like Migos Are Now Officially A Duo

4 days ago 0

Stream Lollapalooza 2022 On Hulu

4 days ago 0

Taylor Swift Tops List Of Celebs With Worst Private Jet Carbon Emissions, Rep Responds

1 day ago 0

The Rock And Kevin Hart Confirm Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)” Will Be In DC League Of Super-Pets

4 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest