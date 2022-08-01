Watch Porno For Pyros & Billy Corgan Cover Led Zeppelin At Lollapalooza

Porno For Pyros’ reunion made its way to lead singer Perry Farrell’s Lollapalooza event in Chicago Sunday following Saturday night’s big aftershow at the Metro. For the big festival gig, P4P brought out Chicago native Billy Corgan, whose Smashing Pumpkins are scheduled to tour with Farrell’s other band Jane’s Addiction this fall. With Corgan adding guitar power to the mix, they covered Led Zeppelin’s timeless, infinitely sampled “When The Levee Breaks.” Below, watch fan-shot video of the song or skip ahead to 37:30 in the professional footage of the full set.

I am not sure how a Led Zeppelin track that originated as a Delta blues song qualifies as “a proper Chicago song,” but I guess anything Corgan does is properly Chicagoan.