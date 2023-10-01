Porno For Pyros Postpone Reunion Tour As They Ready New Music

A little over a year ago, Porno For Pyros reunited for the first time in 24 years as a last-minute replacement for Jane’s Addiction at a music festival. Since then, they’ve become a more active concern, playing more fests and recording new music. Next week, they were supposed to begin their first full-fledged tour in two-and-a-half decades.

But today, the band announced that they would be postponing the dates so that they could finish up their new songs. “Petrons, We are beyond thankful for all of your support these last 30 years, and are anxious to celebrate with you,” they wrote on social media. “Whilst rehearsing for our first tour in 25 years, we’ve also been in the studio creating new music – that we were hoping to get to you in time for these shows.”

“Unfortunately, we have had to move the dates for the upcoming tour as we were not able to begin our campaign in time,” they continued. “So, we’ve pushed the tour a few months from now, in order for everyone to hear and appreciate the new material that is finally finished.”

The band promised new material in the next few weeks. Rescheduled tour dates have yet to be announced.