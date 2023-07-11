Porno For Pyros Announce First Tour In 25 Years
A full-fledged Porno For Pyros reunion has been a long time coming. Back in 2018, Perry Farrell teased that the group would be getting back together, though the only performance that ended up materializing in the ensuing years was a pandemic-era Lollapalooza webcast reunion in 2020.
But last year, Porno For Pyros played their first full concert in 24 years as part of the Welcome To Rockville lineup as a replacement for Jane’s Addiction, who dropped out at the last minute due to Dave Navarro’s ongoing struggles with long COVID. Some more shows followed, and the band has been recording new music. A new release is expected later this year, per a press release.
And today, Porno For Pyros have announced their first tour in 25 years. It’s called the “Horns, Thorns En Halos” tour, and it’s meant to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the group’s self-titled debut album. It will kick off in California this October and run through the end of November. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting this Wednesday (July 12) with a general on sale on Friday — more details on that here. Check out the full itinerary below.
10/08 Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
10/10 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/13 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/15 Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
10/17 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
10/19 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/21 Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
10/23 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/24 Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10/27 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
10/29 Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
10/30 Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/01 New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
11/03 Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino and Racing*
11/05 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
11/07 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
11/08 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/15 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/17 New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
11/19 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
11/20 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater