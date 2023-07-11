Porno For Pyros Announce First Tour In 25 Years

A full-fledged Porno For Pyros reunion has been a long time coming. Back in 2018, Perry Farrell teased that the group would be getting back together, though the only performance that ended up materializing in the ensuing years was a pandemic-era Lollapalooza webcast reunion in 2020.

But last year, Porno For Pyros played their first full concert in 24 years as part of the Welcome To Rockville lineup as a replacement for Jane’s Addiction, who dropped out at the last minute due to Dave Navarro’s ongoing struggles with long COVID. Some more shows followed, and the band has been recording new music. A new release is expected later this year, per a press release.

And today, Porno For Pyros have announced their first tour in 25 years. It’s called the “Horns, Thorns En Halos” tour, and it’s meant to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the group’s self-titled debut album. It will kick off in California this October and run through the end of November. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting this Wednesday (July 12) with a general on sale on Friday — more details on that here. Check out the full itinerary below.

10/08 Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

10/10 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/13 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/15 Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

10/17 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

10/19 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/21 Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

10/23 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/24 Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/27 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

10/29 Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

10/30 Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/01 New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

11/03 Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino and Racing*

11/05 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

11/07 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

11/08 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/15 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/17 New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

11/19 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

11/20 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater