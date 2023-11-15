Porno For Pyros Announce Rescheduled Reunion Tour Dates, Now Say It’s A Farewell Tour

Last year, Porno For Pyros reunited for their first full set in 24 years at a music festival. They went on to play some more fests and started to record new music. They were set to embark on a full-fledged reunion tour last month, but postponed it at the last minute so they could finish working on said new music. Their first song in 26 years, “Agua,” is scheduled to come out tomorrow.

Earlier this week, Martyn LeNoble — Porno For Pyros’ founding bassist — announced that he would be leaving the band, despite recording the new material with them and performing as part of the group for a number of their reunion shows. He wrote:

I’m so excited for the world to hear “Agua” and the other unreleased material from our recent sessions. There is a real connection between these new songs and how we’ve grown. We’ve mended our friendships and recorded these songs with love. I think you will hear that in the recordings. I’ve changed. I like quiet and nature. With that being said, I will be following my passion for wildlife and will not be part of the upcoming tour. I wish my brothers Perry, Pete and Stephen the best. I’m truly grateful for every moment I spent with them. Most importantly, thank you to all of you for all of the amazing support and memories.

Today, Porno For Pyros have announced a rescheduled itinerary of reunion shows — they’ll take place in February and March — and they’ve also revealed that the reunion tour will also serve as a farewell. “At long last, the final farewell” they wrote on social media. “It will be a blaze of glory, one magnificent ball of fire. This is the final chapter for all the weirdos and unsung heroes. We can’t wait to share these final performances with you!”