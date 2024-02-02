Porno For Pyros are getting ready for their Horns, Thorns en Halos Farewell Tour. In October, they postponed the shows to finish new material they’d been working on. They shared “Agua” in November, then shared the holiday song “Pete’s Dad.” Now they’re back with “Little Me.”

“Little Me” dates back to the ’90s. Guitarist Peter DiStefano told Songfacts.com about the track, “Perry [Farrell] had a girlfriend at the time and he thought she was pregnant — he thought he was going to have a kid. Then it turned out that she wasn’t pregnant. It’s a love song, but it’s a wild love song. I love the guitar riff.”

Hear “Little Me” below.