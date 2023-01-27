Jane’s Addiction Announce That Josh Klinghoffer Will Replace Dave Navarro On Tour

Last year, decadent alt-rock legends Jane’s Addiction headed out on a co-headlining arena tour with the Smashing Pumpkins. For that tour, founding bassist Eric Avery returned to Jane’s after a 12-year absence, but the band’s classic lineup was sadly incomplete. Guitarist Dave Navarro, suffering from the effects of long COVID, had to skip the tour. (The band also had to cancel some shows after frontman Perry Farrell suffered and injury.) On most of those shows, Queens Of The Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen filled in for Navarro. Jane’s Addiction now have more shows coming up, but Navarro isn’t feeling well enough to rejoin yet.

Today, Jane’s Addiction posted an Instagram statement that they’re “in a great place” as a band and that they’re working on new music. Jane’s also announced the guitarist who will fill in for Navarro on their forthcoming shows, including a hometown set at the Hollywood Palladium and the Lollapalooza festivals in Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It’ll be Josh Klinghoffer, a musician who has moved in the same circles as Navarro for a long time.

This won’t be the first time that Josh Klinghoffer has stepped into a spot previously occupied by Dave Navarro. Navarro spent five years in the Red Hot Chili Peppers, ending his run with that band in 1998. Klinghoffer became the Chili Peppers’ guitarist in 2009, and he spent a decade in that band. More recently, Klinghoffer has been Pearl Jam’s touring guitarist, and he just played on Iggy Pop’s album Every Loser. Klinghoffer filled in for Navarro on some of last year’s Jane’s Addiction shows.

Here’s the statement from the band: