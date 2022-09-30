Dave Navarro Skipping Jane’s Addiction/Smashing Pumpkins Tour Due To Long COVID

Dave Navarro will not be joining Jane’s Addiction on their upcoming Spirits On Fire tour with Smashing Pumpkins. The Jane’s Addiction guitarist shared a note on social media, describing that he would not be on tour due to his ongoing battle with Long COVID “that I have been dealing with since last December.”

“I had hoped for a full recovery by October but I am still very fatigued and will not be able to join this leg,” Navarro continues. “I am personally gutted as our original bass player has returned, Eric Avery. We wanted to bring you the original line up but that will have to wait until I am recovered. While the band is touring, I will be working on some new Jane’s material in the studio here in LA.”

Troy Van Leeuwen (Failure, Queens Of The Stone Age, Eagles Of Death Metal) will fill in for Navarro next month. “He is a great guy and I am honoured to have him help make this tour happen,” Navarro continues. “Though I am saddened to not make this tour I am focused on making a full recovery and re-joining the guys when I am able.”

Navarro first spoke about his dealing with Long COVID in May when Jane’s Addiction were forced to pull out of their set at Daytona Beach’s Welcome To Rockville Festival. In a since-deleted Instagram post, the guitarist wrote: