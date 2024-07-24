Last year, Alison Goldfrapp of the synth-pop duo Goldfrapp released her debut solo album The Love Invention, which gave us one of the best pop songs of the year. She’s back with more today in the form of a new single, “I Wanna Be Loved (Just A Little Better),” which also serves as first single on Goldfrapp’s new record label A.G Records.

“After the amazing reaction to my first solo record The Love Invention I wasn’t quite ready to leave the dance floor,” Goldfrapp said in a press release. She co-produced and co-wrote “I Wanna Be Loved (Just A Little Better)” with her repeat collaborator Richard X, and describes the song as “a little bit melancholic and a little bit retro.”

Of A.G Records, Goldfrapp adds: “It’s an exciting new chapter for me after two decades in the industry. To own my masters for the first time and share my music with the world in my own way feels really quite exhilarating.”

Listen to “I Wanna Be Loved (Just A Little Better)” below.