Stream A Strange Tribute To Taylor Swift Featuring Cherie Currie & Dead Boys, Tiffany, Missing Persons, & More

A lot of artists have covered Taylor Swift before. But considering how many songs that woman has released in her career, there’s been surprisingly few — if any — tribute albums. There’s one on the way, however, featuring some unlikely contributors like the Runaways’ Cherie Currie, Dead Boys, Samantha Cole, Missing Persons, the Dollyrots, and more. It’s appropriately titled A Strange Tribute To Taylor Swift.

Currie and Dead Boys teamed up for a rendition of “I Can See You,” a “vault” track from 2023’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). It’s expectedly punky, and these covers are intended to feel much, much different than their original counterparts. “I Can See You” is the latest single off the tribute album, but there are a handful of others that are out already, with almost all of Swift’s eras getting some recognition. Hear the singles and see the tracklist below before the whole tribute album is out in August.

TRACKLIST:

01 The Courettes — “Shake It Off”

02 The Dollyrots — “You Belong With Me”

03 Cherie Currie & Dead Boys — “I Can See You”

04 Tiffany — “Cardigan”

05 Samantha Cole — “Anti-Hero”

06 Missing Persons — “Style”

07 Linda Gail Lewis — “Love Story”

08 Black Oak Arkansas — “Blank Space”

09 Joanna Connor — “Lavender Haze”

10 Sonja Kristina — “Enchanted”

11 New Myths — “Cruel Summer”

12 K4tey — “Don’t Blame Me”

A Strange Tribute To Taylor Swift is out 8/23 via Cleopatra.