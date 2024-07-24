Gurr’s Andreya Casablanca emerged as a solo artist with the song “Talk About It” in 2020. Today, the Berlin-based musician is finally back with its follow-up, “Trapped In Space,” which comes from her just-announced debut album, See More Glass, arriving this fall.

“This track is about projection — the good and the bad,” Casablanca said about “Trapped In Space.” “When I wrote it, I really liked a guy and he kept on making me think there was a connection — while he was in a relationship. In general — if no one really talks about what they feel, you seem to be trapped in a space in between, floating. I think the production pretty much reflects this state of craziness. I have a hard time with uncertainty, even though I start to get better at voicing my concerns or just sitting with it.”

The playful garage-rock ditty is accompanied by a music video directed by Constantin Timm. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Come In”

02 “Once You Laugh”

03 “Trapped In Space”

04 “On My Own”

05 “Dreamin”

06 “Lose Somebody”

07 “Made You A Figure”

08 “Nice Beach”

09 “Pick Up Your Phone”

10 “Children”

See More Glass is out 10/11 on Mansions And Millions.