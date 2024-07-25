Thurston Moore is celebrating his 66th birthday today by generously releasing a new single called “New In Town.” It comes from his forthcoming album Flow Critical Lucidity, from which we’ve heard “Sans Limites” featuring Lætitia Sadier.

“The song is about fresh blood,” the former Sonic Youth member said about “New In Town.” “The new kid in school. The new kid on the scene. A new potential for change in an already active community hoping to protect the world from the poisons of power-hungry creeps. The spirit of youth demonstrated in the early ’80s slam pits of hardcore refusing the worn-out expectations of adulthood.”

“New In Town” opens Flow Critical Lucidity. Hear it below.

Flow Critical Lucidity is out 9/20 on Daydream Library.