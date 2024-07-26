Last month, Halsey shared the moving song “The End” co-produced with Michael Uzowuru and Alex G. The alt-pop star has been teasing a new album, and now she’s offering another taste with the new single “Lucky.”

Produced by Michael Uzowuru, Rahm Silverglade, and Dylan Wiggins, “Lucky” samples two pop hits from Halsey’s youth: Britney Spears’ 2000 song of the same title and Monica’s 1997 chart-topper “Angel Of Mine.” About the former Halsey wrote on Instagram, “When I was 5, it always felt like Britney was singing directly to me. 24 years later, these words hit different. love you forever.” A rep for Spears told Variety that Spears “heard the song early in the process, and gave her blessing to Halsey.”

The album rollout has had an early ’00s teen star theme. So far, Halsey has shared a faux Got Milk commercial, a mock Disney introduction, and fake tabloid covers. She also placed HitClips with “Lucky” in New York City.

Gia Coppola directed the video for “Lucky,” which depicts a young girl who idolizes a pop star (played by Halsey) who is privately struggling with her health. Halsey recently revealed she had been diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus and T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, and that’s referenced in the song’s lyrics — “I shaved my head four times because I wanted to / And I did it one more time ’cause I got sick” — and video. Simon Rex appears in the clip as her boyfriend. Watch below.

UPDATE: Spears has threatened Halsey with legal action over the video. On Friday night she posted a note on X that reads: