Neil Young evidently gets a kick out of releasing archival releases. He’s put out a previously-shelved album, some recordings from the ’80s he did with Crazy Horse, and a lot more, including the occasional box set. Up next, he’ll be dropping a gargantuan new entry in his ongoing box set series called Neil Young Archives Vol. III (1976-1987), set for release in September.

Neil Young Archives Vol. III (1976-1987) boasts a total of 22 CDs and Blu-Rays, with four unreleased films. The 198 total musical tracks include 121 previously unreleased versions of live, studio mixes, or edits, and 15 songs that are being released for the very first time. It’s 28 hours of material in total, which — as a press release points out — could take you driving from New York to Denver, with some music left over. The collection also includes a 176-page book and a poster.

What’s more, Young is also releasing Takes, a 16-track compilation featuring highlights from the Archives Vol. III Box Set. It’s a whole lot, and you can check out the massive tracklist below, along with the single “Bright Sunny Day.”

TRACKLIST:

Disc 1: Across The Water I (1976) Neil Young & Crazy Horse

01 “Let It Shine” (Previously Unreleased Live Version)

02 “Mellow My Mind” (Previously Unreleased Live Version)

03 “Too Far Gone” (Previously Unreleased Live Version)

04 “Only Love Can Break Your Heart” (Previously Unreleased Live Version)

05 “A Man Needs A Maid” (Previously Unreleased Live Version)

06 “No One Seems To Know” (Previously Unreleased Live Version)

07 “Heart Of Gold” (Previously Unreleased Live Version)

08 “Country Home” (Previously Unreleased Live Version)

09 “Don’t Cry No Tears” (Previously Unreleased Live Version)

10 “Cowgirl In The Sand” (Previously Unreleased Mix)

11 “Lotta Love” (Previously Unreleased Live Version)

12 “The Losing End (When You’re On)” (Previously Unreleased Live Version)

13 “Southern Man” (Previously Unreleased Live Version)

14 “Cortez The Killer” (Previously Unreleased Live Version)

Disc 2: Across The Water II (1976): Neil Young & Crazy Horse

01 “Human Highway” (Previously Unreleased Live Version)

02 “The Needle And The Damage Done” (Previously Unreleased Live Version)

03 “Stringman” (Previously Unreleased Mix)

04 “Down By The River” (Previously Unreleased Live Version)

05 “Like A Hurricane” (Previously Unreleased Live Version)

06 “Drive Back” (Previously Unreleased Live Version)

07 “Cortez The Killer” (Previously Unreleased Live Version)

08 “Homegrown” (Previously Unreleased Live Version)

Disc 3: Hitchhikin’ Judy (1976-1977): Neil Young

01 “Rap”

02 “Powderfinger” (Previously Released on Hitchhiker)

03 “Captain Kennedy” (Previously Released On Hawks & Doves, Hitchhiker And Hawks & Doves)

04 “Hitchhiker” (Previously Released On Hitchhiker)

05 “Give Me Strength” (Previously Released on Hitchhiker)

06 “The Old Country Waltz” (Previously Released on Hitchhiker)

07 “Rap”

08 “Too Far Gone” (Previously Released On Songs For Judy)

09 “White Line” (Previously Released On Songs For Judy)

10 “Mr. Soul” (Previously Released On Songs For Judy)

11 “A Man Needs a Maid” (Previously Released on Songs For Judy)

12 “Journey Through the Past” (Previously Released On Songs For Judy)

13 “Campaigner” (Previously Released On Songs For Judy)

14 “The Old Laughing Lady” (Previously Released On Songs For Judy)

15 “The Losing End (When You’re On)” (Previously Released On Songs For Judy)

16 “Rap”

17 “Helpless” (Previously Released On The Last Waltz)

18 “Four Strong Winds” (Previously Released On The Last Waltz [2002 Edition])

19 “Rap”

20 “Will To Love” (Previously Released On American Stars ‘N Bars And Chrome Dreams)

21 “Lost in Space” (Previously Unreleased Original)

Disc 4: Snapshot in Time (1977): Neil Young with Nicolette Larson & Linda Ronstadt

01 “Rap”

02 “Hold Back The Tears” (Previously Released On Chrome Dreams)

03 “Rap”

04 “Long May You Run” (Previously Unreleased Version)

05 “Hey Babe” (Previously Unreleased Version)

06 “The Old Country Waltz” (Previously Unreleased Version)

07 “Hold Back The Tears” (Previously Unreleased Version)

08 “Peace of Mind” (Previously Unreleased Version)

09 “Sweet Lara Larue” (Previously Unreleased Version)

10 “Bite the Bullet” (Previously Unreleased Version)

11 “Saddle Up The Palomino” (Previously Unreleased Version)

12 “Star Of Bethlehem” (Previously Unreleased Version)

13 “Bad News Comes To Town” (Previously Unreleased Version)

14 “Motorcycle Mama” (Previously Unreleased Version)

15 “Rap”

16 “Hey Babe” (Previously Released On American Stars ‘N Bars)

17 “Rap”

18 “Barefoot Floors” (Previously Unreleased Version)

Disc 5: Windward Passage (1977): The Ducks

01 “Rap”

02 “I Am A Dreamer” (Previously Released On High Flyin’)

03 “Sail Away” (Previously Unreleased Original)

04 “Wide Eyed and Willin'” (Previously Released On High Flyin’)

05 “I’m Tore Down” (Previously Released on High Flyin’)

06 “Little Wing” (Previously Released on High Flyin’)

07 “Hey Now” (Previously Released on High Flyin’)

08 “Windward Passage” (Previously Unreleased Edit)

09 “Cryin’ Eyes” (Previously Unreleased Original)

Disc 6: Oceanside Countryside (1977): Neil Young

01 “Rap”

02 “Field of Opportunity” (Previously Unreleased Mix)

03 “It Might Have Been” (Previously Unreleased Version)

04 “Dance Dance Dance” (Previously Unreleased Version)

05 “Rap”

06 “Pocahontas” (Previously Unreleased Mix)

07 “Peace Of Mind” (Previously Unreleased Mix)

08 “Sail Away” (Previously Unreleased Mix)

09 “Human Highway” (Previously Unreleased Mix)

10 “Comes A Time” (Previously Unreleased Version)

11 “Lost In Space” (Previously Released On Hawks & Doves)

12 “Goin’ Back” (Previously Unreleased Mix)

Disc 7: Neil Young & Nicolette Larson Union Hall (1977)

01 “Comes A Time” (Previously Released On Comes A Time)

02 “Love/Art Blues” (Previously Unreleased Version)

03 “Rap”

04 “Are You Ready For The Country?” (Previously Unreleased Version)

05 “Dance Dance Dance/Love Is A Rose” (Previously Unreleased Version)

06 “Old Man” (Previously Unreleased Version)

07 “The Losing End (When You’re On)” (Previously Unreleased Version)

08 “Heart Of Gold” (Previously Unreleased Version)

09 “Already One” (Previously Unreleased Version)

10 “Lady Wingshot” (Previously Unreleased Song)

11 “Four Strong Winds” (Previously Unreleased Version)

12 “Down by the River” (Previously Unreleased Version)

13 “Alabama” (Previously Unreleased Version)

14 “Are You Ready For The Country? (Reprise)” (Previously Unreleased Version)

15 “Rap”

16 “We’re Having Some Fun Now” (Previously Unreleased Song)

17 “Rap”

18 “Please Help Me, I’m Falling” (Previously Unreleased)

Archives Vol. III Box Set and Takes are both out 9/6 via Reprise.