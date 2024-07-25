Gwen Stefani & Anderson .Paak Made An Olympics-Themed Song For Coca-Cola

This year’s Summer Olympics kick off in Paris together, and we already know that Céline Dion and Lady Gaga will perform together at the opening ceremony. That should be some fun spectacle; the Olympics are always good for that. The Olympics also traditionally offer giant companies an excuse to hire pop stars to make marketing campaigns in song form. This year, Gwen Stefani and Anderson .Paak are performing that duty for Coca-Cola.

OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder and his regular collaborator Tyler Spry co-wrote and co-produced the new jingle “Hello World,” and Anderson .Paak contributed some lyrics. Coke and the Olympic Committee are jointly releasing the track, which finds Gwen Stefani and Anderson .Paak doing some generically uplifting disco-revival stuff. It’s a little more lively than past Olympic anthems, but that doesn’t mean I’d ever listen to it on purpose. The song’s video combines Olympic footage with Stefani and .Paak dancing around in front of the rings. If you’re really that curious, it’s below.