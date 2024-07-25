Lady Gaga And Céline Dion Confirmed For Olympics Performance

After lots of speculation, it has been confirmed that Lady Gaga and Céline Dion will perform at the Olympics’ opening ceremony in Paris on Friday. The pair will sing a duet of the Édith Piaf classic “La Vie en Rose,” according to French journalist Thierry Moreau who shared the news on X.

This will be Dion’s first performance in over four years and her first since being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome. Last year, she canceled her world tour due to her condition, but she is reportedly planning a Las Vegas residency for late this year or early 2025. Meanwhile, Gaga has been busy promoting her upcoming movie, Joker: Folie à Deux. She performed “La Vie en Rose” in her 2018 film A Star Is Born.

Rumors of the two performing at the event first circulated when they were spotted in Paris over the past few days. There are also rumors of Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande on the lineup.