Jorja Smith showed up on a new Childish Gambino song with Amaraae last week, and today she’s released a new one of her own. “High” is a hard-skittering, shift-shifting dance track that reminds me of her great appearance on Drake’s More Life. Smith has done good work in a lot of different modes, but this is my favorite vibe for her. When those syncopated keyboard chords drop like muted depth charges about halfway through the song, that’s the good stuff. Smith says it’s “a song I wrote about finding a friend within myself, even through the lows, you have to find the highs.” Listen below.

