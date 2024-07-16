At the end of this week we’ll hear Bando Stone & The New World, the soundtrack to Donald Glover’s movie of the same name, billed as his final album as Childish Gambino. Earlier this month we heard the album’s rocked-out single “Lithonia,” and a few days later he previewed the album at a special event in New York. Today we get another advance track.

“In The Night” pivots from the guitar crunch of “Lithonia” to lithe, slinky electronic soul with a jolt of afrobeats rhythm. The song matches Glover with two of the great sub-superstar pop talents of the moment, the UK’s Jorja Smith and Ghanaian-American critical favorite Amaarae. “In the night, I dream of you,” he sings on the hook. “Doesn’t matter what I do.” I can imagine this one going into radio rotation. Listen below.

Bando Stone & The New World is out 7/19 via mcDJ/RCA.