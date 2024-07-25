Queens’ duendita started out as a solo project, churning out out a steady stream of soulful R&B over the past few years and collaborating with the likes of Jamila Woods. Now billed as a full band, they’re back this week with “planetary,” their first new music since 2022.

According to a press release, “planetary” “celebrates growth, self-love, expansion and creativity with oneself along with feeling supported and cared for by others.” It’s short, airy, and pensive, seemingly inviting that sort of introspection. Listen to it below.