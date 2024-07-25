duendita – “planetary”

New Music July 25, 2024 4:58 PM By Abby Jones

duendita – “planetary”

New Music July 25, 2024 4:58 PM By Abby Jones

Queens’ duendita started out as a solo project, churning out out a steady stream of soulful R&B over the past few years and collaborating with the likes of Jamila Woods. Now billed as a full band, they’re back this week with “planetary,” their first new music since 2022.

According to a press release, “planetary” “celebrates growth, self-love, expansion and creativity with oneself along with feeling supported and cared for by others.” It’s short, airy, and pensive, seemingly inviting that sort of introspection. Listen to it below.

Lula Hyers

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

CBS News Captures Circle Jerk At The Airport

1 day ago 0

Olivia Rodrigo, The Prince Who Was Promised

3 days ago 0

Steely Dan Respond To RNC Band Covering “Reelin’ In The Years”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest