Stream Nightshift’s Perfectly Imperfect New Guitar-Pop Album Homosapien

New Music July 26, 2024 9:59 AM By Chris DeVille

The Glasgow band Nightshift play a carefully honed yet slightly off-kilter form of indie rock, matching straightforward guitar-pop in the post-punk and college rock lineage with vocals from Eothen Stearn that sound like a more lithe and agile Nico or a more melodious Florence Shaw from Dry Cleaning. Stearn’s keyboards add a lot of color to the arrangements, and her bellows and moans lend just the right amount of instability to tracks that surge and jangle with the best of them. The resulting LP sounds like it could have been buried in some stacks of your campus record shop since the late ’80s. We posted early singles “Crystal Ball” and “Phone,” and now the full Homosapien is out there to stream, so check it out below.

Homosapien is out now via Trouble In Mind.

