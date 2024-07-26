The acclaimed Chicago R&B singer Ravyn Lenae’s new album Bird’s Eye is just two weeks away, and she’s continuing to promote it today with a new Childish Gambino collab. Donald Glover, who just released his final Gambino album last week, duets with Lenae on “One Wish,” a soulful track about her relationship with her father. It’s produced by Dahi, who executive produced the whole new LP.

Lenae’s statement on the track:

One of the most beautiful things about making Bird’s Eye was the amount of reflection that was required to truly tell a story that felt clear and honest. Digging into the nooks + crannies of my journey so far was so rewarding in many ways, but it’s most meaningful when it manifests into tangible change in my life. “One Wish” is one of the most important songs on the album b/c it highlights the complex relationship I’ve had with my Dad. The lyrics remember my 10th birthday + feeling upset that he couldn’t make it. It was important for me to address these built-up emotions in song in order for us to now be on a beautiful path of genuinely learning [about] each other + rekindling. Something valuable I’ve learned is being able to really humanize my loved ones and understand the context around people more deeply. I love you Dad and so happy we’re here.

Below, watch the “One Wish” video, directed by Andre Muir.

Bird’s Eye is out 8/9 via Atlantic.