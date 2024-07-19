Stream Childish Gambino’s Final Album Bando Stone & The New World

Earlier this year, Donald Glover announced the final Childish Gambino albums, Atavista and a soundtrack to his film Bando Stone & The New World. He released the former in May, and now the latter is out.

Glover debuted the Bando Stone & The New World LP at a listening party on Manhattan’s Little Island. He shared the singles “Lithonia” and “In The Night” in advance. It features Steve Lacy, Fousheé, Flo Milli, Khruangbin, Amaarae, Kamasi Washington, Yeat, Jorja Smith, Chloe Bailey, and Glover’s son. He produced it with Max Martin, Michael Uzowuru, and Ludwig Göransson. Stream it below.



