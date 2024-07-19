Stream Childish Gambino’s Final Album Bando Stone & The New World

New Music July 19, 2024 12:00 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Stream Childish Gambino’s Final Album Bando Stone & The New World

New Music July 19, 2024 12:00 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, Donald Glover announced the final Childish Gambino albums, Atavista and a soundtrack to his film Bando Stone & The New World. He released the former in May, and now the latter is out.

Glover debuted the Bando Stone & The New World LP at a listening party on Manhattan’s Little Island. He shared the singles “Lithonia” and “In The Night” in advance. It features Steve Lacy, Fousheé, Flo Milli, Khruangbin, Amaarae, Kamasi Washington, Yeat, Jorja Smith, Chloe Bailey, and Glover’s son. He produced it with Max Martin, Michael Uzowuru, and Ludwig Göransson. Stream it below.


Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Cherie Currie Explains How Rush “Sabotaged” The Runaways In 1977: “I Could’ve Been Paralyzed”

2 days ago 0

Nine Inch Nails Announce The Downward Spiral 30th Anniversary Dr. Martens

5 days ago 0

Japandroids Announce Final Album Fate & Alcohol

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest