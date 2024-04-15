Donald Glover Announces Final Childish Gambino Albums, Plays New Music On Instagram Live

Donald Glover hasn’t released a Childish Gambino album since 3.15.20, the quickly memory-holed project he released just as the world was shifting into pandemic mode, and if he wanted to just devote his time to making top-tier TV shows like Atlanta and Mr. And Mrs. Smith indefinitely, that would be A-OK with me. But he’s shifting back into music mode, with plans to release a revamped version of that last LP plus one last Childish Gambino record before retiring the project.

Glover has been talking about retiring the Childish Gambino project since 2017, when he was in the midst of his successful run with “Redbone” and “Awaken, My Love!” He’s released a bit of music since then, including the viral, chart-topping “This Is America,” the Summer Pack EP, the soundtrack to his TV show Swarm, a few stray guest spots, and 3.15.20, which did not get much of a promo push.

Last month, news emerged that Gambino would release Atavista, an updated version of 3.15.20 with a slightly altered tracklist and proper song titles rather than the timestamps that previously identified the tracks. He elaborated on those plans last night.

After guesting with Tyler, The Creator at Coachella on Saturday, on Sunday, Glover announced he’d go live on Instagram later that night, and when someone asked if he’d be debuting new music, he replied, “of course. its a rollout dummy.” He did indeed play three songs: an unreleased rap song, the previously leaked “Human Sacrifice,” and a completed version of “Little Foot Big Foot” (the song formerly known as “35.31”) which now features Young Nudy and will soon get a music video. He explained that after Atavista, which will likely drop soon, there will be one more Gambino album that will double as the soundtrack to his upcoming movie, Bando Stone & The New World. A radio-style ad for the project indicated that the soundtrack is coming this summer via RCA.

Check out some snippets from the IG Live below.

GILGA Radio tonight @ 11pm pst. live streamed on instagram @ @donaldglover — donald (@donaldglover) April 14, 2024

of course. its a rollout dummy. — donald (@donaldglover) April 14, 2024

https://twitter.com/boymolish/status/1779766474384511200

no way childish Gambino hacked donald Glover's account to announce his album 😭pic.twitter.com/UVNQeKuyC3 — Soulja Boy (Draco) News (@transrightsrap) April 15, 2024

"Atavista" is likely coming out in a couple weeks (due to at least 1 music video confirmed to be coming out in a couple weeks as heard in the interview) "Bando Stone & The New World" aka the soundtrack is coming out "this summer" heard here: pic.twitter.com/FQk5V1Pk8w — Hyper Droid (@IHyperDroidI) April 15, 2024