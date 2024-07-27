Britney Spears Denies Posting Statement Threatening Halsey With Legal Action

On Friday, Halsey unveiled her new single “Lucky,” which samples Britney Spears’ 2000 song of the same title and Monica’s 1997 hit “Angel Of Mine.” She shared a music video, and Spears reacted to it on X with a since-deleted tweet saying she felt “harassed, violated, and bullied.”

“For obvious reasons I’m very upset about the Halsey video,” the 42-year-old pop veteran wrote. “I feel harassed, violated, and bullied. I didn’t know an artist like her and someone I looked up to and admired would illustrate me in such an ignorant way by tailoring me as a superficial pop star with no heart or concern at all.”

“I have my own health problems which is why I took down my IG account yesterday. I will definitely be putting it back up to show I CARE,” she continued continued. “I’m speaking with my lawyers today to see what can be done on this matter. It feels illegal and down right cruel.”

Halsey’s Gia Coppola-directed music video depicts herself as a famous pop star who privately struggles with her health. Halsey recently revealed she had been diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus and T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. A rep for Spears previously said Spears heard the song and gave her blessing.

Spears deleted the tweet and posted another, claiming it had been “fake news” and “that was not me on my phone.” She added, “I love Halsey and that’s why I deleted it !!!” Halsey responded, “I love Britney!!!! I always have and always will you were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me everyday.”

Watch the “Lucky” video below.