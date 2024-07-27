Watch Orange 9mm Reunite For First Show In 25 Years

Earlier this year, Orange 9mm announced their first show in 25 years. The hardcore band hasn’t released new music since 1999, but on Friday they pleased fans with a rowdy set on the Terminal 5 rooftop in New York.

The gig was a part of the New York City Tattoo Arts Convention. The new lineup includes founding member Chaka Malik, guitarist Taylor McLam, plus new members Cory Bonfiglio and Chris Enríquez. Below, watch their full performance and check out the setlist.

SETLIST:

01 “Driver”

02 “Tragic”

03 “High Speed Changer”

04 “Suspect”

05 “Fire In The Hole”

06 “Glistening”

07 “Cutting And Draining”

08 “Sacrifice”

09 “Pissed”

10 “Can’t Decide”