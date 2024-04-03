Orange 9mm Reuniting For First Show In 25 Years At NYC Tattoo Convention

Orange 9mm are reuniting for their first show in 25 years at a New York City tattoo convention. As Brooklyn Vegan points out, Orange 9mm will perform alongside a bunch of hardcore bands on the Terminal 5 rooftop when the New York City Tattoo Arts Convention takes place from July 26-28.

Orange 9mm started teasing the possibility of a reunion a few years ago. A couple weeks back, they officially unveiled their new lineup, which includes founding member Chaka Malik, guitarist Taylor McLam, and new members Cory Bonfiglio and Chris Enríquez.

“In 1995, [Chris Traynor] and I embarked on a journey to take our hardcore influences to a new place,” Malik wrote in the announcement, referencing the Orange 9mm co-founder who now plays in Bush. “Tribe Called Quest, Screaming Trees, and Smashing Pumpkins were the influence. We didn’t sound like those bands, but we took inspiration from each.”

Orange 9mm’s debut EP came out in 1994; it was reissued in 2020. Their last album was 1999’s Pretend I’m Human.