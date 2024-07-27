Grimes Shares Mom’s Plea For Elon Musk To Let Them See Her Children, Shows Support For Musk’s Daughter Vivian

Earlier this week, Elon Musk sat down for a chat with Jordan Peterson and said his transgender daughter Vivian was “killed” by the “woke mind virus.” Since then, Vivian has spoken up against Musk, and Grimes has expressed support for her. Today the musician also shared her own mother’s pleas for Musk to let their family see the children Grimes shares with the X owner. Grimes and Musk have three children – X Æ A-12, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, and Techno Mechanicus – and last fall she sued him over parental rights.

In an X thread, Grimes’ mother, Sandy Garossino, wrote that her 93-year-old mother is in end-of-life palliative care and “yearns to see and hold Claire’s children one last time.” “She was thrilled for the kids’ planned visit to celebrate her birthday this weekend. Today,” she continued. “But those hopes were crushed when the trip was canceled.” She went on:

I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire. It was even more troubling to see you and X on television at the Olympics in Paris yesterday, after your DC trip earlier in the week. Where are the other children, and with whom? They are scheduled to be with their mother. They were expected here in Canada. I write with a grandmother’s plea, asking you to honour your agreement, return the children, and provide the documents they need to see their great grandmother before she passes. Some moments in life last forever, and we get no second chances. Family is priceless Please Elon, I beg you. This is so painful for my mother, and concerning for the kids. Time is of the essence now.

In an interview with NBC, Vivian described Musk as “cold,” “uncaring,” and “narcissistic,” often criticizing her for her gender expression. “He was there, I want to say, maybe 10% of the time. That’s generous,” she said. “He had half custody, and he fully was not there.”

Grimes expressed her support for Vivian on Thursday: “I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian,” she wrote on X. When Christians replied that we shouldn’t alter the bodies God gave us, Grimes replied, “I am not Christian but I respect ur Christian God and have Christian friends and sometimes join them for their holidays or heed their teachings. But I do not hold this world view, and I too enjoy changing my body with tattoos and stuff. But if we’re made in gods image, and he gave us the capacity to change it, beautify it, make it unique, that is Gods image too. For me God is the universe, not just infinite, but infinite possibility.”

Grimes also championed JoJo Siwa earlier this month, calling her dances “innovative” and comparing her to Picasso. “I think it’s brave to walk into pop and do this, and also pair it w music like this. It’s definitely visionary and the fact that she’s doubling down on smthn so confusing fills my soul with joy,” she clarified. “Especially because we expected her to make something cute boring and easily digestible. I have to ride for this.”

When fans lamented that they missed Grimes, she said she hopes to “come back soon, or at least explain a tiny bit where I have been.”

Grimes’ boyfriend, DJ Anyma, will be the first non-rock act to play The Sphere in December. The Vegas venue recently added more shows due to demand. Musk, meanwhile, has been working with his company SpaceX to bring one million Earthlings to Mars within 20 years.

Dear Elon @elonmusk It was nice seeing you on Father’s Day. I hope you got the card that I helped X make. He was so proud of it. I’m writing here as the only way I have to reach you. As you know, my 93 year old mother is now at end-of-life palliative care. — Sandy Garossino 🇨🇦🌻 (@Garossino) July 27, 2024

I am not Christian but I respect ur Christian God and have Christian friends and sometimes join them for their holidays or heed their teachings. But I do not hold this world view, and I too enjoy changing my body with tattoos and stuff. But if we're made in gods image, and he… — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) July 26, 2024

I think it's brave to walk into pop and do this, and also pair it w music like this. It's definitely visionary and the fact that she's doubling down on smthn so confusing fills my soul with joy. Especially because we expected her to make something cute boring and easily… — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) July 19, 2024