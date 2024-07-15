The Sphere Won’t Get Beyoncé, Announces Anyma As First Non-Rock Show

The Sphere has announced its first non-rock performance, and it won’t be by Beyoncé.

Despite persistent reports that the global megastar has been in talks for a residency at the MSG company’s high-tech Vegas venue, the New York Post reports that negotiations have ended after MSG refused Bey’s request for the Sphere to close for two weeks so she could rehearse. In addition to its concert residencies — which thus far have featured U2, Phish, and Dead And Company and will soon include the Eagles — the Sphere offers four daily showings of the film Postcards From Earth. Pausing those screenings for two weeks would apparently be too much of a revenue hit for MSG to stomach. Beyoncé is reportedly in talks for a residency at competing MGM instead, which could entail 100 shows over four years.

The artist who’ll become the first non-rocker to headline the venue is a lot less of a household name. Anyma, a DJ who collaborated with Grimes last year and is now dating her, will put on a New Year’s Eve event called The End Of Genesys. (Anyma’s albums are Genesys and Genesys II.) You can sign up here for access to a presale that begins next Monday, July 22 at 9AM PT. Official onsale begins here starting July 23 at 9AM PT.

The Sphere also announced additional Eagles dates for January today. I doubt Grimes will be there for those.