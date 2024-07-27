Watch Ice Spice Make Her Late Night Talk Show Debut On Fallon

Last year, Ice Spice made her late-night television debut on SNL. On Friday, the viral rapper made her late-night talk show debut on Fallon to discuss her new album Y2K! and perform “Did It First” and “Think U The Shit (Fart).”

“Think U The Shit (Fart)” is certainly an interesting choice for her to sing considering the performance has to be censored. “Did It First” is originally a collaboration with Central Cee, but she still nails the revenge anthem on her own, rapping in front of aesthetically pleasing y2k-themed graphics on the screen behind her.

During the interview with Fallon, he asked how she became interested in a music career and she charmingly answered, “Ever since I was a little girl, I just knew I wanted to make a lot of money. I would just sit there and look on Google, like, ‘How to become a billionaire.’ And music never came up. I think we just ended up here.”

Watch her performance and interview below.