Just in time for the end of the television writers’ strike, Saturday Night Live returns for its 49th(!) season next weekend. Today they announced the hosts and musical guests for the first two episodes. Oct. 14’s season premiere will feature SNL alum Pete Davidson as host, with music by ascendant New York rap star Ice Spice. Then, on Oct. 21, Bad Bunny is booked as both host and musical guest. This will be Bad Bunny’s first time hosting and second time serving as musical guest; he previously played the show in February 2021.

In other SNL news, Chloe Troast has joined the cast, and everyone else from last season is back this year. Hopefully we get at least one sketch entirely in Spanish in the Bad Bunny episode. It just feels right.

Season 49 starts next week!!! pic.twitter.com/4YJgVumluS — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 4, 2023